Cooler weather comes to the Suncoast for the weekend

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sea fog has formed in the nearshore waters of the Gulf of Mexico and a dense fog advisory for the waters has been issued and is valid until 7 p.m.

Some of the fog is thicker over the land north and south of the Suncoast. Some of this fog will linger till midmorning and might affect travelers leaving the Suncoast for those areas.

Also, as the day progresses the winds will twist to the southwest and will push the persistent sea fog closer to the coast. That hazard for reduced visibility may linger into the evening hours.

We will have a very weak cold front move past in the second half of the day and into this evening. The front will shift the winds to the north and bring in some drier air. That will shut down the fog issues, such as they may be. The front will also funnel up moisture from the south and could lead to a sprinkle or shower this afternoon or evening. The rain chance is small and the amount of rain will be light.

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday February 18
