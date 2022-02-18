Cold front to bring clouds not much rain

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If it felt warm to you today your senses were right on. The official high at SRQ (Sarasota/Bradenton Airport) was 85 degrees tying a record high for this day set back in 1986. We will see some potential for some low cloudiness or even sea fog rolling in on Friday. This will limit the incoming solar radiation which means I don’t think we will be setting any records for the day but temperatures should still warm into the mid to upper 70s. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two as the front begins to move in later in the day on Friday.

Winds will be out of the south at 10 mph to start the day and then veer to the SW later in the morning and through the afternoon. The rain chance is only at 20% through the morning and goes to 30% chance for only a few showers later in the day.

Increase in cloudiness (WWSB)

The winds will stay out of the southwest to west overnight on Friday this will once again allow some sea fog to develop and roll into the coastline limiting visibilities for some across the area through early Saturday morning. We will also see mostly cloudy skies Friday night with a 20% chance for a possible shower or two as the front slowly works through.

The low on Saturday morning will be warm into the upper 50s to low 60s there may still be some sea fog around as well. We will see variable cloudiness throughout the day with highs warming into the low 70s to mid 70s inland. There will be some peaks of the sunshine mainly later in the day. Winds will be out of the NNE at 10 mph.

Sunday morning we start off cool but still near the average with lows in the mid 50s and quickly warm into the upper 70s by the early afternoon. We will have mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Skies stay mostly sunny through much of the work week with highs well above average through Thursday on next week.

