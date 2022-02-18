Advertise With Us
Cat Depot needs donations after getting 28 rescuers from hoarding situation

28 cats and kittens are now at Cat Depot.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After receiving 28 cats from a hoarding situation in Hardee County, Cat Depot needs your help.

There were between 70-80 cats at the home. Hardee County Animal Control reached out to several organizations, including the Sarasota-based rescue.

The cats and kittens are being cared for at Cat Depot in Sarasota. Officials with the organization say that many of the animals are sick and have fleas. Most of the animals will have to receive veterinary care before being adopted.

If you can help with costs of care and supplies, click here.

