Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise ship passenger who went overboard in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Coast Guard, a 32-year-old woman went overboard on the Carnival Valor vessel on Wednesday afternoon, approximately 150 miles offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

The ship left from Cozumel, Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, WVUE reports.

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line says the guest jumped from her balcony and was not in handcuffs, despite passengers’ early statements.

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.(Viewer Photo)

Passengers say she jumped off the 10th floor and hit the side of the ship before hitting the water.

Passengers say the woman disappeared soon after crews tossed life preservers and a flare marking her position.

Carnival’s CARE team is providing support to the guest’s husband who was traveling with her, as well as her family.

In photos shared to Twitter and WVUE, an empty life preserver was seen in the water off the side of the ship.

The ship circled for hours before the Coast Guard took over search and rescue efforts.

Carnival Valor was expected to dock in New Orleans Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
