Venice man gets 44 years for child porn possession

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man has been sentenced to 44 and a half years in prison for possession of nearly 200 images of child pornography.

Jeffery Julius Geske, 51, was sentenced Feb. 11 in 12th Circuit Court in Sarasota on 40 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

In a statement released by State Attorney Ed Brodsky, Geske was convicted of downloading at least 189 images of child sexual exploitation between 2017 and 2019.

Deputies began investigating in December 2019 after receiving a cyber tip from Google that 32 images of suspected child porn depicting a child under the age of 10 were uploaded to Google Photos.

In March 2021, deputies executed a search warrant at Geske’s home on Osage Road. Deputies say they found a laptop and external hard drive locked in a bedroom safe and the devices contained more than 200 images and videos of child porn.

During the trial, prosecutors also say Geske created his own movie from still pictures depicting child sexual exploitation and the sexual battery of children, that he downloaded over that time.

Deputies say they also found suspected methamphetamine on his night stand.

