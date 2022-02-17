SRQ wants to part ways with security screening company

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The company providing security screening at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport may lose its contract because its can’t keep up with the airport’s growth, officials say.

Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the airport, says the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority voted this week to ask the Federal Transportation Security Administration to declare the company, Trinity Technology Group, in noncompliance with its contract.

The airport is also asking the TSA to take over screening operations. Piccolo says it’s all about staffing.

“They (Trinity) haven’t been able to have enough people that are trained and certified to be screeners,” he said, resulting in unacceptably long lines during peak travel periods.

“We’re seeing the lines, at times, become far too long,” he said. “Some passengers are missing their flight or bags or missing.

“It’s just not acceptable to us. And that why we made the move we did,” he said.

Trinity Technology Group contracts with TSA to provide “security detail at the highest level for many of our nation’s airports,” according to its website. It has provided security at SRQ since 2015.

Its website does not list the airports it serves, but does list several airports where the company is recruiting employees. ABC7 reached out to three airports on that list, in Central Florida, New Hampshire and northern California to ask about the services Trinity provides but have not received a reply.

ABC7 also reached out to Trinity for comment but the company has not replied.

Piccolo said the staffing issues with Trinity have been an issue for a while. “We brought this to their attention six months ago and we haven’t seen any improvement. We’ve given them plenty of time to improve and that hasn’t happened.”

Piccolo says having the TSA on site would have definite advantages.

“Trinity has 60-80 employees. That’s all they have,” he explained. “In the case of TSA, they have 60,000 employees. They would, I think, hire the employees that are certified already here. And then they have a national deployment force of about 500 people that they can send to different locations on an as-needed basis,” such as spring break periods or special events like the Super Bowl.

Since the Trinity contract is with the TSA and not SRQ, it’s not known how long a transition would take. “That’s up to TSA as to how fast they can react,” Piccolo said. “We only sent the request a day and half ago and I’m waiting to hear back as to what their plans are.”

