Over 70 cats and kittens rescued from hoarding situation in Hardee County

28 of the cats are being cared for by Cat Depot in Sarasota
28 cats and kittens are now at Cat Depot.
28 cats and kittens are now at Cat Depot.(Cat Depot)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cat Depot in Sarasota is asking for help after receiving 28 cats and kittens from a hoarding situation in Hardee County.

On Tuesday, Cat Depot received a call from animal services in Hardee County asking for help with a hoarding situation. The home had 70-80 cats of various ages and medical conditions. Cat Depot was the first organization to respond to their request for assistance with more assisting throughout the week.

Staff performed quick medical exams in the home and brought 28 cats and kittens back to Cat Depot. Many of the animals were sick upon arrival and will require additional time and care before they are ready for adoption.

Cat Depot is seeking donations to help with the cost of care and boarding. You can donate here.



