Man killed in bulldozer accident at Florida landfill

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — A bulldozer ran over and killed a traffic controller at a Florida landfill in what sheriff’s officials have called a “tragic accident.”

The man was working at the Tomoka Landfill west of Port Orange on Wednesday when the bulldozer struck him, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Thursday in a news release.

The 57-year-old employee was a day laborer who had been showing customers where to dump materials, the news release said.

There were no witnesses to the incident, deputies said. A customer who was walking past the area saw the man’s body and reported it.

His name has not been release pending notification of his relatives.

