Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man killed in bulldozer accident at Florida landfill

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — A bulldozer ran over and killed a traffic controller at a Florida landfill in what sheriff’s officials have called a “tragic accident.”

The man was working at the Tomoka Landfill west of Port Orange on Wednesday when the bulldozer struck him, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Thursday in a news release.

The 57-year-old employee was a day laborer who had been showing customers where to dump materials, the news release said.

There were no witnesses to the incident, deputies said. A customer who was walking past the area saw the man’s body and reported it.

His name has not been release pending notification of his relatives.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Kidnapping ends in Ellenton with suspect dead, victim injured
This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Shooting victims found near Ellenton outlet mall, authorities say
Clydesdales on Main in Lakewood Ranch
Budweiser’s famous Clydesdales to make appearances in the Suncoast
A truck overturned on State Road 70 underneath the I-75 overpass Wednesday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Crash causing back up on SR 70 in Manatee County
Missing Tampa Child
Amber Alert canceled for child in Hillsborough County

Latest News

Guard Cutter James offloads approximately $1.06 billion in cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades
$1B worth of drugs offloaded by United States Coast Guard
That's a million mosquitos...
Lee County Mosquito Patrol posts photo of 1 million mosquitos trapped by workers
First phase of Quay Sarasota
Bay Sarasota, Quay Sarasota construction projects rolling along in 2022
28 cats and kittens are now at Cat Depot.
Over 70 cats and kittens rescued from hoarding situation in Hardee County