Lee County Mosquito Patrol posts photo of 1 million mosquitos trapped by workers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Ever wonder what 1 million mosquitoes looks like?

We hadn’t either but now we know. The Lee County Mosquito Control Department collected the insects from one section of one neighborhood in Sanibel Island over the summer of 2021.

To demonstrate how many mosquitos were removed during the cleanup, they piled one million mosquitos to pose for one disgusting photo you can’t look away from.

The Lee County Mosquito Control District has been providing uninterrupted mosquito control services to the citizens of Lee County for over sixty years.

