FWC rescues manatee in distress in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement in Broward County discovered a manatee swimming abnormally and the ensuing rescue was captured on camera.

The officers called in the marine mammal rescue team with Florida Fish and Wildlife. Aerial units helped dispatch crews to the right spot. The video shows the manatee splashing and pulling the rescue crews, which is indicative of the mammal’s strength even while injured.

The footage shows, FWC says, how important skilled rescue crews are in situations like this.

You can help by reporting sick, injured, orphaned or dead manatees to our Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Learn more about efforts to help manatees and get the latest updates about the Unusual Mortality Event along the Atlantic coast: https://myfwc.com/.../manatee/rescue-mortality-response/ume/.

