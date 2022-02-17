Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
FWC to host another ‘Python Patrol’ virtual session today

Burmese Python
Burmese Python(Florida Fish and Wildlife)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWSB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission is hosting another virtual Python Patrol class Thursday for those interested in catching invasive Burmese Pythons.

Python Patrol is a no-cost training program that aims to create a network of people in south Florida who know how to identify Burmese pythons, and report sightings, as well as search for, safely capture and humanely kill the invasive constrictors.

These trainings are open and available to the public and no prior snake handling experience is required.

Virtual trainings, hosted by a biologist, are offered every third Thursday of each month from 7-8pm. There is one February 17, 2022 and you can sign up by clicking here.

