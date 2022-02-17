Advertise With Us
Family members remember Jabez Spann on three-year anniversary when his remains were found

The remains of Jabez Spann were found three years ago today.
The remains of Jabez Spann were found three years ago today.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was another very emotional day for family and friends of Jabez Spann.

”I miss him, I miss my baby, that was my baby,” said Lucille Tillery, grandmother of Jabez Spann.

Tillery speaking out on Wednesday on the three-year anniversary of when his remains were found. The search continues for who did this.

“We just want somebody to come forward, I don’t care who it is,” said Tillery. “I just want whoever killed my grandson, I want the world to know, it’s nothing you ever get over.”

Spann, who was just 14, went missing from a Newtown neighborhood in September of 2017. His remains were found a year-a-half later on the side of the road in Palmetto. Sarasota police are still following any and all leads.

“Someone in our community knows something,” said Genevieve Judge, spokesperson for the Sarasota Police Department. “Someone in our community saw something and we continue to encourage them and ask them to come forward.”

Tillery says her grandson was a good kid who loved football. She says his football jersey will continue to hang in her yard until they find the killer.

“If you know anything, maybe the littlest thing might be the way we solve this case,” said Tillery. “It’s been too long and it’s been too much pain on my family.”

A $50,000 reward is being offered. If you have any information, you are asked to call Sarasota Police immediately.

