Changing weather comes to the Suncoast

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong and powerful winter storm will move into the Deep South today with a risk for tornados, hail, and gusty winds with flooding rains. To the north, dangerous weather conditions exist with snow and ice.

This system will lift northward into the Northeast tomorrow and take most all of the storm energy with it. As the trailing cold front is slowly pushed closer to the Suncoast, our wind shifts south. This creates the potential for sea fog formation tonight and into tomorrow morning. The fog will start along the coast and then move inland a bit.

As the front approaches on Friday evening, the skies will cloud up and winds pick up a bit. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle or two Friday from about mid-day into the early evening, but significant rain will not occur with this front. Drier and cooler air will then move in and weekend temperatures will fall into the lower 70s.

Next work week the temperatures will rebound into the 80s.

