AMBER Alert: Deputies searching for missing child last seen in Hillsborough County

HILLSBORUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An AMBER alert has been issued for 4-year-old Terry Reed. Police say he was last seen in the area of 41 hundred North McDill Avenue in Tampa.

The child was last seen wearing a blue pullover shirt with blue sweatpants and grey shoes.

It is believed that he may be in the company of Kami George and Matthew Leighton... And they all may be traveling in a 2010 red Toyota Camry with a Florida tag number LBEZ01. There’s visible damage to the passenger side door of the vehicle.

If you see any of these people call 911 and do not approach them.

