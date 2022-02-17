Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

AMBER Alert: Deputies searching for missing child last seen in Hillsborough County

Missing Tampa Child
Missing Tampa Child(none)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An AMBER alert has been issued for 4-year-old Terry Reed. Police say he was last seen in the area of 41 hundred North McDill Avenue in Tampa.

The child was last seen wearing a blue pullover shirt with blue sweatpants and grey shoes.

It is believed that he may be in the company of Kami George and Matthew Leighton... And they all may be traveling in a 2010 red Toyota Camry with a Florida tag number LBEZ01. There’s visible damage to the passenger side door of the vehicle.

If you see any of these people call 911 and do not approach them.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Shooting victims found near Ellenton outlet mall, authorities say
This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Kidnapping ends in Ellenton with suspect dead, victim injured
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Water main break reported in Bradenton.
Bradenton intersection remains closed through evening rush hour due to water main break
A truck overturned on State Road 70 underneath the I-75 overpass Wednesday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Crash causing back up on SR 70 in Manatee County

Latest News

The remains of Jabez Spann were found three years ago today.
Family members remember Jabez Spann on three-year anniversary when his remains were found
Near record breaking highs on Thursday
Weak cold front moves in late Friday
Water main break reported in Bradenton.
Bradenton intersection reopens after water main break
Fettuccini was found as a stray, and is looking for her forever home. Is it you?
Sarasota County Animal Services hoping to find home for stray snake