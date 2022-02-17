Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

$1B worth of drugs offloaded by United States Coast Guard

Guard Cutter James offloads approximately $1.06 billion in cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades
Guard Cutter James offloads approximately $1.06 billion in cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades(USCG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. Coast Guard officials offloaded a massive amount of seized drugs.

Officials with the Coast Guard say the drugs were worth over $1 billion. The drugs were offloaded at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Thursday.

The Coast Guard Cutter James dropped off the 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana at the Broward County port. The drugs had been seized in multiple stops.

Video captured shows the scale of the amount of drugs captured in the interdictions.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Kidnapping ends in Ellenton with suspect dead, victim injured
This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Shooting victims found near Ellenton outlet mall, authorities say
Clydesdales on Main in Lakewood Ranch
Budweiser’s famous Clydesdales to make appearances in the Suncoast
A truck overturned on State Road 70 underneath the I-75 overpass Wednesday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Crash causing back up on SR 70 in Manatee County
Missing Tampa Child
Amber Alert canceled for child in Hillsborough County

Latest News

That's a million mosquitos...
Lee County Mosquito Patrol posts photo of 1 million mosquitos trapped by workers
First phase of Quay Sarasota
Bay Sarasota, Quay Sarasota construction projects rolling along in 2022
28 cats and kittens are now at Cat Depot.
Over 70 cats and kittens rescued from hoarding situation in Hardee County
Crews rescue a manatee in distress in Broward County.
FWC rescues manatee in distress in Broward County