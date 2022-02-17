$1B worth of drugs offloaded by United States Coast Guard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. Coast Guard officials offloaded a massive amount of seized drugs.

Officials with the Coast Guard say the drugs were worth over $1 billion. The drugs were offloaded at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Thursday.

The Coast Guard Cutter James dropped off the 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana at the Broward County port. The drugs had been seized in multiple stops.

Video captured shows the scale of the amount of drugs captured in the interdictions.

