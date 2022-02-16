Weak cold front moves in late Friday

ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a warm day on Wednesday with highs warming into the low to mid 80s. The official high was 83 degrees on Wednesday at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport. That is only 3 degrees shy of tying the record for the day.

Thursday will be warm again with highs in the low to mid 80s away from the beaches and near 80 at the coast. It will be a really nice with warm breezes coming out of the SE at 10-15 mph turning to the south later in the day. This will bring our humidity up a little more than we have seen which will make it feel a little warmer in the afternoon. Skies will be generally sunny during the morning with only a few clouds rolling in during the afternoon. There is only a very small chance for a few isolated showers inland during the late afternoon due to the heat of the day.

Slight cooler weather to spill in on Saturday (WWSB)

Friday we will see another nice start with temperatures in the low 60s warming up into the upper 70s by the early afternoon and just a couple of degrees cooler near the coast. We will see partly cloudy skies through the day as a cold front approaches later in the day. We could see some patchy sea fog developing on Friday morning on a S to SW wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Expect to see mostly cloudy skies on Friday evening with a 30% chance for a few showers through the evening as the weak cold front moves through. It will be a slow mover so we may see some clouds lingering into Saturday morning. Those clouds should begin to clear out by midday with skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be cooler a drier as highs will be close to the average of 75 degrees. Winds will be out of the NW at 10 mph.

Sunday we start off cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s and warm into the upper 70s by early afternoon. There is no chance for any rain on Sunday with winds out of the NE turning to the east at 10 mph.

Warm weather to stick around a while (WWSB)

Next week is looking good with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s each day.

