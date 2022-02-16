Warm weather to continue for a while

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for the 80′s once again as winds pick up out of the SE at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 by the afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies as high pressure will dominate our weather. It will be much warmer to start the day as well with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday a weak frontal boundary moves down into the Central Florida and brings an increase in cloudiness along with a chance for a few showers mainly late in the day and through early Saturday morning. The rain chance is small only at 30% for a few scattered showers as the front will lose its punch moving down the state. We should see partly cloudy skies to begin the day and then we will see increasing cloudiness later in the afternoon as the front gets closer on Friday.

Saturday look for more clouds than sun in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Despite the cold front temperatures will not drop all that much. In fact highs will be close to average with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday. Temperatures to start the day will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 10 mph throughout the day on Saturday.

Sunday we start off cool with lows in the mid 50s and then quickly warm up into the upper 70s by early afternoon as those northerly winds turn out of the east at 5-10 mph. There will be plenty of sunshine as high pressure begins to move in.

Monday through Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies and warm weather continue with highs in the low 80s through mid week.

