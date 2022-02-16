Warm weather comes to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lots of sunshine and an east to southeast wind shift will bump up the temperatures today and keep the skies dry. High temperatures will likely approach or surpass 80 degrees, and by tomorrow most everyone is in the low-to-mid-80s.

Humidity will be increasing as winds turn south tomorrow and southwest just before the next cold front arrives on Friday. The front will stall just to our south before washing out and clouds may linger into Saturday with slight rain chances. The front will fizzle out before bringing too much colder air our way. The temperatures drop on Saturday will be about 10 degrees and will be due, mostly, to the cloud cover lingering across the area.

Next week the warm weather continues. Temperatures will return to the 80s and may climb into the mid-80s by next Wednesday.

