Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

States receiving billions of dollars to clean up abandoned wells

The federal government is throwing billions into cleaning up former fossil fuel wells across the country.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A cleanup could be coming to a well near you. Millions of Americans live near abandoned fossil fuel wells across the country. The federal government is throwing billions of dollars at the problem.

“There’s no reason why they should have to suffer those consequences,” said Adam Peltz from the Environmental Defense Fund.

Hundreds of thousands of so-called orphan oil and gas wells are hurting the environment in half of U.S. states. Previous operators did not clean them up properly, or just walked away from them after going bankrupt. The Biden administration recently announced just over $1 billion available to states to start the cleanup, part of a $4.7 billion project. Peltz said this initial tranche of funding is a great start to address a massive issue.

“So many wells were orphaned over the past 150 years that it’s a legacy that we just have to deal with,” said Peltz.

The wells release unhealthy emissions that seep into the air or local groundwater, wreaking havoc on the surrounding environment. Peltz said the federal money coming from the bipartisan infrastructure law will put people to work on making these areas safe again.

“Tens of thousands of oilfield service workers will be out over the next several years plugging and remediating these wells,” said Peltz.

This initiative is essential for Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee. Arizona stands to receive more than $26 million in this first round to clean up hundreds of their wells.

“And for Arizona all it does is create more opportunities not just for economic development but enhances public health,” said Grijalva.

Grijalva said they are evaluating what it will take to clean up these wells and did not offer a timeline for finishing the job. He said it depends on each well. When Arizona receives the funding, Grijalva expects the state to prioritize the most harmful wells first to relieve these communities.

“That is an investment that will pay dividends once we are able to…dealing with a clean, usable environment,” said Grijalva.

Grijalva also expects an announcement to come soon regarding abandoned mines.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Shooting victims found near Ellenton outlet mall, authorities say
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Water main break reported in Bradenton.
Bradenton intersection remains closed through evening rush hour due to water main break
Man arrested in Manatee found guilty of cocaine trafficking
This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Kidnapping ends in Ellenton with suspect dead, victim injured

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on...
GOP scrutiny of Black districts may deepen after court move
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo gestures as speaks to supporters and members of the...
Florida’s top doctor refuses to say if he’s vaccinated
Sen. Lauren Book, left, whispers to Sen. Janet Cruz as she buries her face in her hands after...
Florida GOP rejects rape exception in 15-week abortion ban
FL Attorney General Ashley Moody
State of Florida taking legal action against President Joe Biden’s Administration
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference along with Florida House Speaker...
Florida GOP election police bill clears committee