Shooting victim dies, baby saved when car crashes into canal

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A woman died and a baby was pulled to safety when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a South Florida canal early Wednesday, sheriff’s officials said.

The woman had been shot, Broward Sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Someone called 911 just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report that a car had gone into a canal, the release said.

Responding deputies pulled the baby girl unharmed from a car seat. She was taken to a hospital for observation and released to relatives. Sheriff’s officials said the woman in the vehicle was not the child’s mother.

A deputy performed CPR on the woman until paramedics from Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived and took her to a hospital. She later died.

Officials have not released the names of the woman and baby.

An investigation is underway.

