Sarasota Police seeking answers in cold case homicide

Video: Jabez Spann has been missing for one year
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Feb. 16 marks three years since the remains of Jabez Spann were found in rural Manatee County.

Jabez Spann was 14 when he disappeared on Labor Day in 2017. He was last seen at a candlelight vigil on 22nd Street and Palmadelia Avenue in Sarasota, just two blocks away from his home. A witness saw Spann with two other boys at around one in the morning that night; he disappeared just hours later.

Spann’s mother, Tawana Spann, says she believes her son witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs and believes someone associated with the murder did something to her son. Police reports say three men chased Combs into a field next to his home just as Spann was leaving a friend’s house next door. Spann saw the men shoot Combs and flee.

There is a $50,000 reward for information.

