Sarasota County Animal Services hoping to find home for stray snake

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that someone will open their home and hearts to a domesticated snake that was abandoned.

The snake, who the department has named “Fettuccini”, is being described as a stray.

The department designated Fettuccini as a stray because officers were able to determine that the animal was kept as a pet.

“This particular snake had no issues being handled and was pretty docile. Generally, snakes that are not used to humans, do not react the same way,” said the department.

If you are interested in giving Fettuccini a home you can call the department at 941-861-9523 or email them at adoptions@sarasotasheriff.org.

