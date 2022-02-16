Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota County Animal Services hoping to find home for stray snake

Fettuccini was found as a stray, and is looking for her forever home. Is it you?
Fettuccini was found as a stray, and is looking for her forever home. Is it you?(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that someone will open their home and hearts to a domesticated snake that was abandoned.

The snake, who the department has named “Fettuccini”, is being described as a stray.

The department designated Fettuccini as a stray because officers were able to determine that the animal was kept as a pet.

“This particular snake had no issues being handled and was pretty docile. Generally, snakes that are not used to humans, do not react the same way,” said the department.

If you are interested in giving Fettuccini a home you can call the department at 941-861-9523 or email them at adoptions@sarasotasheriff.org.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Shooting victims found near Ellenton outlet mall, authorities say
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Water main break reported in Bradenton.
Bradenton intersection remains closed through evening rush hour due to water main break
Man arrested in Manatee found guilty of cocaine trafficking
This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Kidnapping ends in Ellenton with suspect dead, victim injured

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 6
During Hit-and-Run Awareness Month, FHP urges witnesses to crashes to stay at the scene
Clydesdales on Main in Lakewood Ranch
Budweiser’s famous Clydesdales to make appearances in the Suncoast
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
A truck overturned on State Road 70 underneath the I-75 overpass Wednesday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Crash causing back up on SR 70 in Manatee County