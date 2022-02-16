Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Record-breaking blue diamond could sell for $48 million

The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that...
The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever appraised.(Sotheby's/De Beers/Diacore via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The biggest vivid-blue diamond is up for grabs for a pretty penny.

It’s called “The De Beers Cullinan Blue,” and Sotheby’s says it could sell for at least $48 million.

The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever appraised.

The agency has also deemed the diamond “fancy vivid blue,” the highest color grading possible.

The big rock is expected to be placed for auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong Luxury Week in April.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Shooting victims found near Ellenton outlet mall, authorities say
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Water main break reported in Bradenton.
Bradenton intersection remains closed through evening rush hour due to water main break
Man arrested in Manatee found guilty of cocaine trafficking
Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court warns of check scam

Latest News

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing, progress seen in COVID-19 fight
Disney World: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors starting tomorrow
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Canada’s capital
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
Video: Jabez Spann has been missing for one year
Sarasota Police seeking answers in cold case homicide