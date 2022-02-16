Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Most County offices closed Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents Day

Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County Government
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most Sarasota County offices will be closed Mon. Feb. 21 for observation of Presidents Day.

The following offices are closed on Monday.

The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) administration office.

  • Sarasota County’s chemical collection center at 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.
  • Libraries and Historical Resources’ branches and office.
  • Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation centers and the Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range.
  • Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; and 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.
  • The administrative offices at the Central County Landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road; and the Chemical Collection Center at 8750 Bee Ridge Road.
  • The Emergency Rental Assistance program operations and call center will be closed.

Some offices are operating under normal hours on Monday, Feb. 21:

  • Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will not be affected by the holiday and remain on the regular pickup schedule. Because collection times vary, residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup.
  • Regular bus services and the Siesta Key Breeze will operate normal hours Feb. 21.
  • Sarasota County’s and the Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open Feb. 21.
  • The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County.

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or click here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Shooting victims found near Ellenton outlet mall, authorities say
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Water main break reported in Bradenton.
Bradenton intersection remains closed through evening rush hour due to water main break
Man arrested in Manatee found guilty of cocaine trafficking
This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Kidnapping ends in Ellenton with suspect dead, victim injured

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Shooting victim dies, baby saved when car crashes into canal
Water main break reported in Bradenton.
Bradenton intersection should reopen Wednesday afternoon after water main break
A truck has overturned on State Road 70 underneath the I-75 overpass.
First Alert Traffic: Crash causing back up on SR 70 in Manatee County
Disney World: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors starting tomorrow