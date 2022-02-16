Most County offices closed Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most Sarasota County offices will be closed Mon. Feb. 21 for observation of Presidents Day.

The following offices are closed on Monday.

The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) administration office.

Sarasota County’s chemical collection center at 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.

Libraries and Historical Resources’ branches and office.

Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation centers and the Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range.

Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; and 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.

The administrative offices at the Central County Landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road; and the Chemical Collection Center at 8750 Bee Ridge Road.

The Emergency Rental Assistance program operations and call center will be closed.

Some offices are operating under normal hours on Monday, Feb. 21:

Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will not be affected by the holiday and remain on the regular pickup schedule. Because collection times vary, residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup.

Regular bus services and the Siesta Key Breeze will operate normal hours Feb. 21.

Sarasota County’s and the Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open Feb. 21.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County.

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or click here.

