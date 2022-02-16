Fundraisers support family of father killed in motorcycle crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County community is rallying for a husband and father who was tragically killed in a motorcycle wreck.

A large vigil and remembrance ride was held in Bradenton Tuesday night to honor Dave Parham.

Parham died Friday afternoon while out on a ride with his 8-year-old son Jase. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a car pulled in front of his motorcycle, causing the two vehicles to crash.

Both were thrown from the bike.

Parham died at the scene while Jase was airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries. The family tells ABC7 Jase has a shattered pelvis, a collapsed lung and several serious lacerations. They believe it will take him several months to recover both physically and mentally.

Riders at the vigil raised money to help Dave’s wife pay funeral expenses as well as medical bills. Elliana Vitolano, Dave’s daughter, was there and said she was touched to see so many people coming together to honor her father.

She said she wants everyone to remember all the good he did while he was alive.

“Definitely that he was a good man,” Vitolano said. “He helped out so many people. He became neighborhood father. I believe I can speak for everyone on that one. He was definitely a great man.”

That vigil is one of the many fundraisers supporting the Parham family.

Randy Chambers, Parham’s uncle, started a fundraiser on Facebook. As of Tuesday night, it had raised more than $13,000 from friends and family members who are thanking Dave for a lifetime of friendship.

“We would look at it at one part of the day and 30 minutes later we’d look at it, and the fundraiser would climb another thousand dollars,” Chambers said.

The money will play a big part in helping Jase get back on his feet, but no amount of donations can ever make this family whole again.

“Life goes on, but it’s not going to be the same life without Dave Parham,” Chambers said.

