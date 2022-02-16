Advertise With Us
During Hit-and-Run Awareness Month, FHP urges witnesses to crashes to stay at the scene

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Data from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says that in the past 5 years there were over 700,000 hit-and-run crashes.

In those crashes over 1600 people died as a result.

In the Suncoast, there are 7 open hit-and-run investigations since January 2022. February is Hit and Run Awareness Month. FHP wants everyone to remain at the scene of the crash.

The most important thing a driver can do when involved in a crash is to stay at the scene and call for help.

Lt. Greg Bueno of FHP had an important message for viewers, “If someone witnesses a crash, if you see something say something. It could help solve a case.”

FHP is also tweeting some of their unsolved cases, urging any witnesses to come forward.

