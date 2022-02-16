Advertise With Us
Disney World: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors starting tomorrow

Walt Disney World and SeaWorld get approval for reopening
(tcw-wxix)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Starting this week, this masks are coming off for vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The theme park resort announced Tuesday that face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with one exception.

Face masks still will be needed for visitors ages 2 and older on enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola.

The change in mask policy takes effect starting Thursday.

Current guidelines require visitors to wear masks in all indoor locations, regardless of their vaccination status.

Unvaccinated visitors will need to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations after Thursday.

