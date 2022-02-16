Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Discovering the Suncoast - The Last Working Fishing Village of the Suncoast

By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In the Tug-of-War between coastal development versus historic Florida fishing villages, in much of the state, the fishing villages are losing. But in Cortez, business owners and scientists are working together to preserve their way of life that spans five generations. Back to the 1800s when fishermen out of North Carolina, following the mullett fish, settled there. Now the F.I.S.H. Preserve (Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage) is being restored to a pristine Florida shoreline. The funding for that restoration comes from the Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival. The 40th Festival is this weekend, February 19th and 20th, 2022.

Learn more about the Festival at http://www.cortez-fish.org/

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:00am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

