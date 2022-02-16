Carjacking ends in Ellenton with suspect dead, victim injured

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A violent carjacking in Hillsborough County Tuesday afternoon ended in the woods near the Ellenton outlet mall with the suspect dead by his own hand and his wife in serious condition from gunshot wounds, authorities say.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the report of a shooting along Interstate 75 at about 4:40 p.m. near State Road 574 in Hillsborough County.

On the northbound exit ramp, troopers found a black Infiniti SUV that had been forced off the highway and into an adjacent ditch by a white Honda, driven by Gregory Donnell Smalls, 31, of Riverview.

Investigators say Smalls exited his vehicle and fired several shots into the Infinity and forcibly removed its driver, identified as Smalls’ 28-year-old wife.

Smalls forced the woman into the Honda and then began driving south to Manatee County.

Troopers, as well as sheriff’s deputies from Hillsborough and Manatee counties, cordoned off an area near the Ellenton Premium Outlets mall and the attached ice arena, A portion of 60th Avenue, near Factory Shops Boulevard, was shut down for a time as helicopters hovered over the area.

At some point, Smalls and his victim were observed in a tree line near the outlet mall.

At 2 a.m. Wednesday, a gunshot was heard. The Manatee County SWAT team found Smalls dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His wife was found alive, with several gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.