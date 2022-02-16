Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Budweiser’s famous Clydesdales to make appearances in the Suncoast

Clydesdales on Main in Lakewood Ranch
Clydesdales on Main in Lakewood Ranch(Lakewood Ranch)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Budweiser’s famous Clydesdales are touring the nation and they will be making a few stops in the Suncoast. This tour will include a stop at Cool Today Park to celebrate the Brave’s World Series Win.

The famous horses will have a few dates starting Wednesday. The first stop will be in Lakewood Ranch Main Street at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 they will be at the Mall at UTC from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. On Friday, Feb. 18, the horses will appear at Thunder by the Bay at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. from 6 p.m. until 8p.m.

On Saturday, the Clydesdales will wrap up with an appearance at Cool Today Park in North Port to celebrate the Atlanta Braves’ 2022 World Series win.

