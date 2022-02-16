Budweiser’s famous Clydesdales to make appearances in the Suncoast

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Budweiser’s famous Clydesdales are touring the nation and they will be making a few stops in the Suncoast. This tour will include a stop at Cool Today Park to celebrate the Brave’s World Series Win.

The famous horses will have a few dates starting Wednesday. The first stop will be in Lakewood Ranch Main Street at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 they will be at the Mall at UTC from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. On Friday, Feb. 18, the horses will appear at Thunder by the Bay at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. from 6 p.m. until 8p.m.

On Saturday, the Clydesdales will wrap up with an appearance at Cool Today Park in North Port to celebrate the Atlanta Braves’ 2022 World Series win.

