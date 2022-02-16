Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

BREAKING: Heavy police presence near Ellenton Premium Outlets and Ice Arena

This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a heavy police presence near the Ellenton Premium Outlets and the attached ice arena.

We don’t have many details at this time, but we do know that 60th Avenue near Factory Shops Boulevard is currently shut down.

We will bring you more online and on air as this story continues to break.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Search continues for missing grand champion show dog from Venice.
Missing grand champion show dog from Venice returned to owners
Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court warns of check scam
Florida deputy charged in drug planting conspiracy
Sarasota PD investigating after anti-Semitic fliers found in Sarasota

Latest News

Halo seen around the Sun on Tuesday
Warm weather to continue for a while
Water main break reported in Bradenton.
Bradenton intersection remains closed through evening rush hour due to water main break
Local state of emergency declared in Polk County after missed waste collection
Man arrested in Manatee found guilty of cocaine trafficking