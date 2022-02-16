Bradenton intersection should reopen Wednesday afternoon after water main break

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Street repairs after an accidental breach of a water main in Bradenton should be fixed by Wednesday afternoon, city officials said Wednesday.

The intersection of 59th Street West and 29th Avenue West, near G.T. Bray Park, has been closed since the leak occurred, just after 9:30 Tuesday morning.

A contractor installing fiber optic line drilled a hole into a 10-inch water pipe, causing rapid upwelling and erosion. A traffic light pole collapsed onto nearby power lines. Traffic signals were sitting in the water at one point.

City Administrator Rob Perry called the series of events a “perfect storm.” Florida Power & Light had to temporarily shut off power because a collapsed pole was sitting on a power line near a massive amount of water.

“Our number one issue is, of course, public safety,” Mayor Gene Brown said in a news release.

The water pipe was isolated about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and local water pressures were rising. The leak was isolated quickly enough to avoid contamination of the water system. No boil water notices were needed, city spokeswoman Jeannie Roberts told ABC7.

Roberts said road repairs will be complete Wednesday afternoon.

In the meantime, motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes and detours – 75th St. West and 51st St. West via 18th Ave. West/17th Avenue West or Cortez Road – and to avoid the area altogether if possible.

