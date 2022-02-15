Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

St. Pete Police show off new robotic teammate, ‘SPOT’

Spot can climb stairs and open doors in dangerous situations.
Spot can climb stairs and open doors in dangerous situations.(St. Pete PD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The St. Petersburg Police Department introduced their newest teammate, SPOT.

SPOT is a remote-control robotic dog that can climb stairs, open doorknobs, and move over rough or uneven terrain. It can be used in extraordinary situations that involve a threat to human life and/or risk for First Responders, including: active shooter response, hostage situations, search and rescue in an unstable building, exposure to biological or chemical hazards, mass casualty incidents, and natural disasters.

No public funds were used to purchase SPOT. The Speer Foundation, created by the Speer family, including Brett and Lisa Speer Vickers, residents of St. Petersburg and local business owners of Realty ONE Group Sunshine, provided the funds to purchase SPOT.

Officers with St. Petersburg Police showed off SPOT to the media on Monday. They are now the fourth department in the U.S. to have this technology and they lauded the sturdiness of SPOT.

How the St. Petersburg Police Dept. will use SPOT:

• Used to de-escalate intense situations or stand-offs, avoid use of force, or any situation putting an officer or the suspect at risk with gunfire.

• Deployed under the supervision of the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) Commander or Assistant Commander during authorized SWAT operations.

• Has a camera so that the operator can “see” what’s in front of Spot and control its movements from a safe distance.

• Has an intercom, allowing the operator to speak with and hear a person involved in a high-risk situation. This would be especially useful in situations where a suspect is barricaded in a building or is holding hostages.

• The dog has no mouth, so it can’t bite. It is not a weapon and doesn’t carry anything that can harm people or animals.

• SPOT would also be available for Fire/Rescue situations where it’s unsafe to deploy fire department personnel.

SPOT will NOT be used for: crowd control, routine police calls, surveillance or intelligence-gathering outside of an identified high-risk situation, traffic control, or any action to intimidate or coerce any person not involved in a high-risk incident.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Search continues for missing grand champion show dog from Venice.
Missing grand champion show dog from Venice returned to owners
Florida deputy charged in drug planting conspiracy
Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court warns of check scam
Sarasota PD investigating after anti-Semitic fliers found in Sarasota

Latest News

A later photo shows George Zimmerman neatly groomed and wearing a jacket and dress shirt....
Judge tosses Zimmerman’s lawsuit against Trayvon’s parents
This chick will grow up to guard Charlotte County against mosquito-borne viruses.
Chicks help guard Charlotte County against mosquito-borne illnesses
19 couples wed in group ceremony
19 couples wed in group ceremony
Erin Jackson makes history!
Erin Jackson makes history!