Man arrested in Manatee found guilty of cocaine trafficking

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port St. Lucie man arrested in Manatee County after investigators witnessed an apparent drug deal, was found guilty Tuesday of trafficking in cocaine.

A jury convicted Damian Sierra, 43, of Port St. Lucie, of possessing 500 grams or more of cocaine with the intent to distribute. Sierra faces a minimum mandatory penalty of five years, and could serve up to 40 years in federal prison.

Agents conducting surveillance observed Sierra drive to a location in Manatee County, get out of his car with a Christmas gift bag, and meet with another person. After Sierra left, Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies pulled him over for a window tint violation.

Inside the car, agents recovered the Christmas gift bag containing a kilogram of cocaine wrapped in tape, personal items belonging to Sierra, and a drug ledger. At the time of the incident, the drugs found with Sierra had a wholesale value of approximately $40,000.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

