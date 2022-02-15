Local state of emergency declared in Polk County after missed waste collection

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency Tuesday following the ongoing missed residential waste collection within unincorporated Polk.

The missed collections, which persist in the county, endanger the public health, safety and welfare of Polk residents, say officials. The declaration, which has been used before in local emergency situations, provides the county manager the tools to be able to respond to the emergency and remove certain procurement procedures that could prolong immediate solutions.

This comes after a weekslong dispute between the County and FCC Environmental involving complaints of missed trash collections. The commission gave FCC a 30-day notice to improve the quality of their collections, which expired on Feb. 1.

The declaration approved by a unanimous vote Tuesday allows the county manager to take the following actions:

Utilize all available resources of the county government as reasonably necessary to cope with the emergency;

Make provisions for the availability and use of temporary emergency housing and the emergency warehousing of materials;

Acquire merchandise, equipment, vehicles, or property needed to alleviate the emergency.

