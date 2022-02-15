‘He’s my forever friend’: Gainesville couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With love in the air on Valentine’s Day, a Gainesville couple is celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary the day after.

“The greatest thing is love,” Tuelah Keith said.

At age 14 Gene and Tuelah Keith knew they found the one.

“We both were in the high school band,” Tuelah said. “What attracted me to him was his smile.”

“I didn’t think I had a dog’s chance with her, I mean really because she was so pretty,” Gene said.

Gene asked her out to a football game.

“Come to find out, another boy had asked her for a date and she lied and told him she had a date hoping I’d ask her,” Gene recalled.

They got married at 19 and the sparks still fly.

“He’s my forever friend,” Tuelah said.

On Feb. 15, They celebrate 70 years of marriage.

“A literal miracle,” Gene said.

After being in love for 75 years, they now have six children, 32 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren.

They’ve spread their love throughout the Gainesville community.

Gene Keith was the pastor of Countryside Baptist Church for more than 55 years and he founded Countryside Christian School with Tuelah by his side.

“Their home is always open,” daughter-in-law Gwen Keith said. “They’re always giving to people. They do a lot of things that probably nobody will ever know.”

Their marriage lasted so long because tuelah says when you love someone, you do everything to make it.

“You’re gonna work the best you can to make it work,” Tuelah said. “Sometimes you don’t agree on a lot of things but yet if you seek the Lord’s guidance he will lead you.”

Gene said it’s also about sacrifice.

“It can’t be my way or the highway,” Gene said. “It can’t be that way. You got to be able to give in and realize sometimes you’re wrong.”

The couple showed the true definition of love during the season of love.

“I love you with all my heart,” Tuelah said.

“Oh I like to hear that. That’s good,” Gene said.

