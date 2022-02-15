Funding available for Community Development Block Grants in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County will begin accepting applications from community organizations for projects benefitting low- and moderate-income county residents. The funds are a part of the county’s Community Development Block Grant program.

The county has a one-month application window for organizations requesting funds runs March 4 - April 4, 2022. Community Development Block Grant funds may be used for activities that revitalize neighborhoods, economic development, and providing improve community facilities and services.

A grant application workshop will be held on March 1, 2022, via Zoom to give details and answer questions regarding the funding application. Those who wish to participate should register through the county’s website on or before February 24, 2022. View more information here on how to register for the Grant Application Workshop.

