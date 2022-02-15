Disney dropping face mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Disney has announced it will be dropping its face mask requirement for guests that are fully vaccinated.

Beginning Feb. 17, 2022, face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated guests in both outdoor and indoor locations.

“We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters. Face coverings will still be required by all Guests (ages 2 and up) on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner,” reads a release from Disney.

