Disney dropping face mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests

In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Disney has announced it will be dropping its face mask requirement for guests that are fully vaccinated.

Beginning Feb. 17, 2022, face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated guests in both outdoor and indoor locations.

“We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters. Face coverings will still be required by all Guests (ages 2 and up) on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner,” reads a release from Disney.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

