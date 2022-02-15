A chill in the air to start Tuesday

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A rather cold start to the day on Tuesday with lows in the low to mid 40s across areas away from the Gulf. If you are right on the barrier islands it will be in the upper 40s to low 50s as the sun rises. We will see variable cloudiness moving in and out through the day with a high near 70 degrees.

A cold start but a nice finish (WWSB)

Wednesday we begin a rapid warm up with temperatures warming up past the average for this time of year. We start the morning off with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and quickly warm into the upper 70s near the coast and low 80s inland. It will be breezy as winds switch around to the ESE at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20-25 mph at times.

Thursday will be like Wednesday partly cloudy breezy and warm with a high in the low 80′s and lows in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the ESE at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20.

Friday a cold front makes it into N. Florida and we will see an increase in cloudiness with skies becoming partly cloudy along with a small chance for a few showers. At the time of this writing the rain chance stands at 30%. Despite the cloudiness the high will still be in the upper 70s on a south to southwest wind at 10 mph.

This front pulls up stationary over central Florida and begins to dissipate. Its proximity to our area will bring some occasional cloudiness at times along with a very small chance for a few scattered showers.

Saturday look for partly cloudy skies and continued mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is a 20% chance for a few late day showers. Sunday look for more of the same with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

