Chicks help guard Charlotte County against mosquito-borne illnesses

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ve heard of guard dogs, but sentinel chickens?

Charlotte County announced on Twitter Tuesday that a new batch of chicks will join the county’s front line of defense against mosquito-borne viruses.

When they are roughly 4 months old, some will be placed around the county where they live their normal lives, with one exception: A small sample of blood is taken from each chicken every week to test for viruses.

According to the Florida Department of Health, sentinel chicken programs are maintained by mosquito control districts or county health departments, depending on local resources and priorities.

Chickens are not known to transmit mosquito-borne viruses directly to people. They are also not effective virus amplifying hosts. Mosquitoes that bite an infected chicken are unlikely to become infected.

Charlotte County workers inspect chicks that will become part of the county's sentinel program. (Charlotte County)

