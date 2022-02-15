ABC7, Carl Reynolds Law partner with All Faiths Food Bank for food drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Your local station ABC7 and Carl Reynolds Law are working with All Faiths Food Bank to host a food drive .

The All Faiths Gulf Gate Giveaway will take place at Gulf Gate Elementary Food Distribution Tuesday, Feb. 15 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Drivers can drive through and stay in their vehicles as volunteers will load you up with fresh fruit, vegetable, meats and other grocery items.

The giveaway is first come, first serve so arrive early if you can.

