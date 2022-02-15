Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

ABC7, Carl Reynolds Law partner with All Faiths Food Bank for food drive

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Your local station ABC7 and Carl Reynolds Law are working with All Faiths Food Bank to host a food drive .

The All Faiths Gulf Gate Giveaway will take place at Gulf Gate Elementary Food Distribution Tuesday, Feb. 15 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Drivers can drive through and stay in their vehicles as volunteers will load you up with fresh fruit, vegetable, meats and other grocery items.

The giveaway is first come, first serve so arrive early if you can.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Search continues for missing grand champion show dog from Venice.
Missing grand champion show dog from Venice returned to owners
Florida deputy charged in drug planting conspiracy
Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court warns of check scam
Sarasota PD investigating after anti-Semitic fliers found in Sarasota

Latest News

Fogartyville
Discovering the Suncoast - Forgotten Bradenton and Fogartyville
discover
Discovering the Suncoast: The Fountain of Youth
Ponce de Leon
Discovering the Suncoast - The Fountain of Youth
Cookie house
Discovering the Suncoast - The last Cookie House