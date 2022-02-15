Advertise With Us
19 couples exchange vows in group ceremony

The couples gathered in front of the Manatee County Courthouse to say 'I do' together.
The couples gathered in front of the Manatee County Courthouse to say 'I do' together.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Valentine’s Day is a popular day for couples to tie the knot, but how common is it for the number of brides and grooms to outnumber the guests?

On Monday, February 14th, 2022, 19 couples in Manatee County got married in a group ceremony hosted in front of the courthouse.  The Manatee Clerk of the Circuit Court  officiated the ceremony for couples of all ages and backgrounds.

This is the second time the county has hosted the ceremony. Angel Colonneso, the Manatee County Clerk, said she brought this to the county in 2020 after she saw similar events around the country.

“I thought it might be a good idea to see what we would get if we could get anyone interested in our county,” said Colonneso.  “It turned out there were seven or eight couples who were.”

Since then, it has continued to grow.

Some of the couples really wanted Valentine’s Day to be extra special, while others just wanted to share the day with other couples.

That includes an elderly couple who started dating five months ago at their assisted living home. The two already had a wedding date set for April, but when they heard about the group ceremony, they fell in love with the idea.

“We just moved it up because we wanted to be part of this special occasion,” said Gancia Gould. “It’s a beautiful place, it’s a beautiful day, it’s a beautiful world. Everything is beautiful.”

The county made it easy for these couples. All they had to do was get their marriage licenses, and organizers took care of the rest.

