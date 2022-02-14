Say ‘I do’ again! Couples can renew vows on Sarasota beaches for Valentine’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The popular Say “I Do” Again vow renewal event returns to Sarasota County area beaches at 6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Monday, Feb. 14.

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources has hosted this Valentine’s Day sunset ceremony for more than three decades.

Couples can register for a nondenominational vow renewal ceremony, officiated by 12th Circuit Court judges Debra Riva at Siesta Beach and Maria Ruhl at Nokomis Beach.

Before the ceremony, there will be light refreshments, music, and photo opportunities. Registered couples will also receive a flower and renewal certificate.

“Sharing a gorgeous sunset on our beautiful beaches with the most special person in your life is the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day,” said program coordinator Catherine Wunderlich.

On-site registration opens at 4:30 p.m. with the ceremony commencing promptly at 6 p.m. The $15 registration window has closed. Registration is now only available the day of the event for $25 per couple, credit card only.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.