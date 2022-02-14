Sarasota PD investigating after anti-Semitic fliers found in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are continuing to investigate after ant-Semitic fliers were distributed around several neighborhoods in Sarasota.

The fliers contained disturbing rhetoric and the Anti-Defamation league says the fliers are likely linked to a known group that was distributing fliers last month. One flier blamed Jewish people for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bags containing rice and anti-Semitic propaganda were found at the end of several driveways in these neighborhoods.

Police are asking for homeowners who may have surveillance video of the individuals distributing these fliers to turn those over to investigators.

If you have information, contact Sarasota Police.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.