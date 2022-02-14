Sample ballots for March 8 election in the mail this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Supervisor of Elections will be mailing sample ballots to 145,541 voter households.

The ballots are for the March 8, 2022, School District Referendum and County Charter Referendum.

Any voter may also view or download the sample ballot at SarasotaVotes.gov.

“Voters who plan to vote early or at their polling location on election day may mark their choices on the sample ballot and take it with them to use as a reference when they go to vote,” Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner explained.

For more information, contact the elections office at 941.861.8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.