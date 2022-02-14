Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his newborn child.(Instagram/van_j12 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sunday was a big night for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, who is now both a Super Bowl champion and a new dad.

His wife Samaria went into labor in the middle of Super Bowl LVI, while he was doing his best to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on the field.

Jefferson posted a photo to his Instagram story after the big game, showing him cradling his newborn baby boy.

His caption simply stated “X2!!!!!”

That’s a reference to the fact that he and his childhood sweetheart are also parents to their 5-year-old daughter Bella.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing grand champion show dog from Venice.
Missing grand champion show dog from Venice returned to owners
Closures near Verna Road at Fruitville Road due to large brush fire
Cool
Sunday showers end, now a cool Valentines Day!
Aaliyah Stone (18) and David Moore (30) are charged with eight counts of Malicious Land Burning
Two arrested in connection with string of brush fires in North Port
Crash blocking traffic in Bradenton
Serious crash closes roadway at US41 near 57th Ave W. in Bradenton

Latest News

Charlotte County Sheriff’s office urges residents to be wary of romance scams this Valentine’s Day
Police and emergency responders are seen at a crime scene in Albuquerque Sunday after a mass...
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque
The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.
QR code Super Bowl commercial crashes Coinbase’s app
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Expert takes issue with officers’ conduct in Floyd killing
Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
Ontario drops vaccine proof; protests persist