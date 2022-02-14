Manatee County Sheriff’s office introduces its newest addition

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is introducing their adorable four-legged valentine.

K-9 Cane, a 15-month-old bloodhound, is the newest addition to the department’s K-9 Unit. Cane is just a pup now, but he’s already winning hearts with his personality and skills.

The department is going to document Cane’s training over the next few months and you can follow along on their Facebook page.

