Manatee County offers hands-on help for County job applicants

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - In an effort to help fill a number of open positions, Manatee County Government Talent Acquisition Specialists will be at the Downtown Central and South Manatee Library Branches to assist with job applications and employment questions for current openings twice a week through the end of March.

”This is an excellent opportunity for our applicants to see what positions we have available – right now,” said Talent Acquisition Specialist Kate Barnett.

Anyone interested in a career with the County can apply for a job or ask questions every Monday at the Downtown Bradenton Branch Library located at 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (through March 28).

Those same Talent Acquisition Specialists will be at the South Manatee Branch Library at 6081 26th St. W. Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. (through March 22).

Manatee County currently has dozens of openings in a wide-ranging variety of positions. The County offers an award-winning comprehensive benefits package, including generous paid holidays and vacation, affordable medical and dental coverage, innovative wellness programs, extensive professional development opportunities, and more. 

For more information on current openings and to learn more about “Work that Matters,” visit www.mymanatee.org/jobs.

