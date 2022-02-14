Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

Gold Medalist Erin Jackson of the United States reacts during a venue ceremony for the...
Gold Medalist Erin Jackson of the United States reacts during a venue ceremony for the speedskating women's 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing.((AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing’s magnificent speedskating oval.

She didn’t view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn’t think about the slip that could’ve snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else.

“I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said.

Mission accomplished.

Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Olympics — and it was the best color of them all.

Gold.

“A lot of shock, a lot of relief and a lot of happiness,” Jackson said after her victory in the 500 meters.

It was an immensely personal moment for an inline skating champion from balmy Ocala, Florida, who traded her wheels for blades in order to chase an improbable Olympic dream.

But it meant so much more than that.

Jackson’s skin color makes her an anomaly at the speedskating oval. She joined fellow American Shani Davis as the only Black athletes to win long-track medals at the Olympics.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing grand champion show dog from Venice.
Missing grand champion show dog from Venice returned to owners
Closures near Verna Road at Fruitville Road due to large brush fire
Cool
Sunday showers end, now a cool Valentines Day!
Aaliyah Stone (18) and David Moore (30) are charged with eight counts of Malicious Land Burning
Two arrested in connection with string of brush fires in North Port
Crash blocking traffic in Bradenton
Serious crash closes roadway at US41 near 57th Ave W. in Bradenton

Latest News

Charlotte County Sheriff’s office urges residents to be wary of romance scams this Valentine’s Day
Adopt-A-Manatee for Valentine’s Day
GF Default - Siesta Key Beach waves
Say ‘I do’ again! Couples can renew vows on Sarasota beaches for Valentine’s Day
Meet the adorable Cane!
Manatee County Sheriff’s office introduces its newest addition