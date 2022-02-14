Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing’s magnificent speedskating oval.

She didn’t view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn’t think about the slip that could’ve snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else.

“I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said.

Mission accomplished.

Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Olympics — and it was the best color of them all.

Gold.

“A lot of shock, a lot of relief and a lot of happiness,” Jackson said after her victory in the 500 meters.

It was an immensely personal moment for an inline skating champion from balmy Ocala, Florida, who traded her wheels for blades in order to chase an improbable Olympic dream.

But it meant so much more than that.

Jackson’s skin color makes her an anomaly at the speedskating oval. She joined fellow American Shani Davis as the only Black athletes to win long-track medals at the Olympics.

