Deputies searching for missing Palmetto teen

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager.

Brianna Pope, 16, was last seen at her home in the 9300 block of Bayshore Road in Palmetto at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

Brianna has brown hair, brown eyes, is between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 120-140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a baggy-fitted yellow T-shirt with blue jean shorts, and is believed to have left her home on foot.

She has run away in the past and requires medication that she does not have with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

